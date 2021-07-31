HRT Financial LP Invests $213,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.