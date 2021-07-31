HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.62% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXTC stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

