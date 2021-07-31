H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.58.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

