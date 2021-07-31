Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,499.93 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

