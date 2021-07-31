Hoylecohen LLC Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.