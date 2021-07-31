Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $820.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

