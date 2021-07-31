Hoylecohen LLC Acquires Shares of 915 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

