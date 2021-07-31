Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

