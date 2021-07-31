Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 202,856 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 73,670 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after buying an additional 2,249,590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 538,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

