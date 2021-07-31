Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

