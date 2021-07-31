Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

