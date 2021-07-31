Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hongkong Land stock opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.10) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.31. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £172.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

