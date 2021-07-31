Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hongkong Land stock opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.10) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.31. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £172.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.
