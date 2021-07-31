Home Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HBCP opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $305.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

