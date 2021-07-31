Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Hologic updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 2,676,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.29. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

