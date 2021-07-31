Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 4,612,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,874. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

