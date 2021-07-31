Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $16.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,221. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $220.33 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

