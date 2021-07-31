Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $68.04. 239,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

