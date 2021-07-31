Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 2,473,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.