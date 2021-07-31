Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000.

PSLV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 1,312,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,508. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

