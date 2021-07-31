Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $13,436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.58 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

