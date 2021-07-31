Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,268 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

