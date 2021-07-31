Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $655,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $23.65 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.