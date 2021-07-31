Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

