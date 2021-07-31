Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $379,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $596.02 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.13 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -298.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

