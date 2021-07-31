Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

