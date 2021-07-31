HM Payson & Co. Sells 392 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

