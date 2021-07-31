HM Payson & Co. Sells 147 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

