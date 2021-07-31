HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,180 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after buying an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $203.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

