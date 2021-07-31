HM Payson & Co. Has $668,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.