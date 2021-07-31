HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

