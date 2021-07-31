HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

