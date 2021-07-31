HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
See Also: Call Option Volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.