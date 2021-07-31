Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 45.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $180.13 million and approximately $749.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,420,756 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.