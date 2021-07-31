Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.