High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.35. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 5,203 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$66.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.