Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Hess stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 1,606,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

