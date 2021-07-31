Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 99,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,187. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of analysts have commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

