Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $10.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

