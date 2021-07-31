Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the period. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGBL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 33,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,583. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

