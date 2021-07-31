Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEPA remained flat at $$1.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

