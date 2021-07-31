HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.98. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

