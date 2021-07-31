Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $57,198,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

