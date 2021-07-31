Head-To-Head Survey: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.90%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 14.98 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.11 $27.61 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53% Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39%

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

