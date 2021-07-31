Head to Head Review: Stryve Foods (SNAX) vs. Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -57.86 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.16

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1210 1231 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Stryve Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.74% 11.11% 4.64%

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

