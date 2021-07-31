Head to Head Review: Stryve Foods (SNAX) vs. Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-$580,000.00
|-57.86
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|$9.08 billion
|$1.11 billion
|2.16
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stryve Foods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|351
|1210
|1231
|33
|2.33
As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Stryve Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-71.92%
|-4.51%
|Stryve Foods Competitors
|4.74%
|11.11%
|4.64%
Summary
Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
