Head to Head Review: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 7.23 $44.02 million $2.47 23.87 Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.05 $342.69 million $3.07 14.25

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 4.48% 2.32% 0.50% Iron Mountain 7.80% 48.47% 3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Residential Trust and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.59%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

