Head-To-Head Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.88 -$162.12 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.18 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than SPAR Group.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

