Head-To-Head Comparison: LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) versus InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 134.80% 10.83% 7.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 16.13 $112.46 million N/A N/A

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats LSL Property Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. It operates a network of 226 owned and 130 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

