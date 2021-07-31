Head to Head Analysis: PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,334.31% Deutsche Post 5.55% 26.63% 7.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Deutsche Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.10 $3.40 billion $2.70 25.14

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Risk & Volatility

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PreveCeutical Medical and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 0 3 10 0 2.77

Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats PreveCeutical Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.