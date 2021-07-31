Hayward (HAYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
