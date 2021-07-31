Hayward (HAYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

