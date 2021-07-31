Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.70%.
HWKN traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 99,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
