Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

HWKN traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 99,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

