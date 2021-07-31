Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

